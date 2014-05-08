Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukrainian Separatists Will Vote; New Nigerian Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published May 8, 2014 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine's Separatists Will Hold Vote, Despite Putin.

-- Brutal Attack On Nigerian Village Kills More Than 125.

And here are more early headlines:

Enormous Blast In Aleppo Targets Syrian Troops. (BBC)

Ousted Thai Prime Minister Indicted On Corruption Charge. (Reuters)

Burwell HHS Confirmation Hearing Expected To Highlight Obamacare Criticism. (Bloomberg)

Russia Says NATO Chief "Blind", Troops Have Been Withdrawn. (USA Today)

Ex-Worker Sues Fukushima Utility For Radiation Exposure. (AP)

Alaska Official Not Sorry For Comparing Union Dues To Slavery. (Anchorage Daily News)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
