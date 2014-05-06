Top Stories: More Ukraine Fighting; Spy Plane Flight Disruption

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Reports Dozens Killed In Slovyansk Fighting.

-- U-2 Spy Plane Disrupted Hundreds Of Flights, FAA Acknowledges.

-- Poll: Prestigious Colleges Won't Make You Happier In Life Or Work.

And here are more early headlines:

American Legion Demands VA Secretary Shinseki Resignation. (USA Today)

South Korean Diver Dies Searching For Bodies In Sunken Ferry. (Yonhap)

U.N. Secretary General In South Sudan To Call For Peace Talks. (AFP)

At Least Six Wounded In Knife Attack At Chinese Rail Station. (Reuters)

Investigators Trying To Find Cause Of Oklahoma Wildfire. (Oklahoman)

Power Plant Fire May Mean Rate Increases For Colorado Springs. (Denver Post)

California Freeway Fire Snarls Traffic, Cuts Major L.A. To Vegas Link. (Los Angeles Times)

A Long Lost Mendelssohn Song Is Found. (BBC)

