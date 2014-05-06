Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

LA Clippers President To Take Indefinite Leave, NBA Says

By Scott Neuman
Published May 6, 2014 at 8:07 PM EDT
LA Clippers President Andy Roeser (left) with forward Lamar Odom (center) and head coach Vinny Del Negro in July 2012.
LA Clippers President Andy Roeser (left) with forward Lamar Odom (center) and head coach Vinny Del Negro in July 2012.

A week after the NBA banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the league for life for racist remarks he made, the league announced that the team's president is taking an indefinite leave of absence.

Andy Roeser's leave is effective immediately and will "provide an opportunity for a new CEO to begin on a clean slate and for the team to stabilize under difficult circumstances," league spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

The league announced last week that it was working with the Clippers to appoint a new CEO.

Roeser, 54, is one of the league's longest-tenured executives, having just completed his 30th season with the team. He was the first to publicly defend Sterling in the wake of the scandal that erupted last month.

Reuters writes:

"Sterling has not spoken publicly about the scandal. But legal experts have said they do not expect him to give up ownership of his team, which he purchased in 1981 for $13 million when it was based in San Diego, without a fight.

"Experts have estimated the franchise, which moved to Los Angeles in 1984, could now be worth as much as $1 billion."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman