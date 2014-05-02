Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Ukraine Moves On Separatists; Deadly Nigerian Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published May 2, 2014 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Launches Military Operation Against Separatists.

-- Toll Rises From Deadly Car Bomb In Nigerian Capital.

And here are more early headlines:

Economists Predict Improvement In April Jobless Report. (MarketWatch)

South Korean Subway Trains Collide, Injuring Scores. (Yonhap)

Kerry Visits South Sudan, Warning Against Genocide, Famine. (VOA)

Australia To Host International Meeting On Missing Jet Search. (ABC)

Damaged Mineral Bags Found In Shuttered U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump. (AP)

Oldest Olympian Dies At 106; Walter Walsh Also Served As FBI Agent. (New York Times)

