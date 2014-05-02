Superintendent: Reports On N.J. High School Prank Were 'Exaggerated'

The superintendent of a New Jersey high school is tempering reports about a senior prank that went too far.

As we reported, police arrested 62 students for breaking into Teaneck High School in the overnight hours of Thursday. One of the more startling allegations made by police was that students urinated in the hallways.

In a statement, Barbara Pinsak, superintendent of the Teaneck Public Schools, said the reports were "exaggerated."

She went on:

"The cleanup consisted of returning desks to classrooms, removing a small amount of graffiti that had been written with water-based marker from several surfaces, cleaning a petroleum jelly product from doorknobs, returning tables and chairs in the student center and cafeterias to upright positions and sweeping the many balloons and toilet paper streamers that had been distributed throughout three floors. There was no damage to the facility, furniture or equipment. The district custodial supervisor, who was at the site, stated that the staff found no indication of urine. The school was ready for classes by 7:30 AM.

"The district in no way condones the poor judgment or behavior of any of our students. However, we have a concern about exaggerated reports of destruction and mayhem that misrepresent our school and community. The Teaneck High School administration continues to investigate and process all information related to this issue. We would like to acknowledge the many letters, emails and phone calls of the individuals who know and support our students. As always, the district will make decisions that we feel are in the best interest of the education and welfare of our students."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.