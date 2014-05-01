Bringing The World Home To You

NBA Panel Moves Forward With Attempt To Oust Clippers Owner

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 1, 2014 at 8:11 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

An NBA panel of 10 owners or their proxies voted unanimously on Thursday to move forward with an attempt to oust Donald Sterling from the basketball league.

In a statement, Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass said:

"This afternoon the Advisory/Finance Committee met via conference call to discuss the process for termination of Donald T. Sterling's ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Committee unanimously agreed to move forward as expeditiously as possible and will reconvene next week."

As we reported, in response to racist comments made by Sterling, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver slapped him with a lifetime ban and a $2.5 million fine.

Silver will need support from three-quarters of the league's 29 other owners to force Sterling to sell the team.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
