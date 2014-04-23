Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Missing Plane Latest; Why The Jet Stowaway Ran Away

By Korva Coleman
Published April 23, 2014 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Object Of Interest' Found In Search For Malaysian Jet.

-- Stowaway Teen May Have Been Trying To Reunite With His Mom.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Warns Of Retaliation If Its Interests Attacked In Ukraine. (BBC)

Obama Arrives In Tokyo At Start Of Asia Trip. (AP)

Jump In Whooping Cough Cases In Southern California. (Los Angeles Times)

Report: Human Rights Group Claims Qatar Abusing Migrant Workers. (Amnesty International)

Report: U.S. Army General Disciplined For Bungling Sex Assault Cases. (Washington Post)

Senate Panel Talks Rising Sea Levels In Miami Beach Hearing. (Miami Herald)

It's Wrigley Field's 100th Birthday! (MLB.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
