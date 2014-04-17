Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hundreds Still Trapped In Ferry; Putin On Spying

By Korva Coleman
Published April 17, 2014 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No Sign Yet Of Hundreds Missing After South Korean Ferry Disaster.

-- Putin Tells Snowden That Russia Doesn't Do Mass Surveillance.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian Clashes Reported As Russia Meets Ukrainian Officials. (BBC)

Sub Finishes First Full Dive To Look For Missing Jet. (Bloomberg)

What Spring? Wintry Weather Hits Upper Great Lakes. (AccuWeather)

Appeals Court To Hear Oklahoma Same Sex Marriage Case. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Most Votes Expected Today In India's Staggered Election. (Deutsche Welle)

Canadian Teen Charged In Heartbleed Bug Data Theft. (Toronto Star)

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Broaden Truth Commission. (Guardian)

Blast Kills 1, Wounds 3 At Tennessee Ammunition Plant. (AP)

New Jersey Dog Gets Jury Duty Summons. (CBS)

Korva Coleman
