Top Stories: Hundreds Still Trapped In Ferry; Putin On Spying

-- No Sign Yet Of Hundreds Missing After South Korean Ferry Disaster.

-- Putin Tells Snowden That Russia Doesn't Do Mass Surveillance.

Ukrainian Clashes Reported As Russia Meets Ukrainian Officials. (BBC)

Sub Finishes First Full Dive To Look For Missing Jet. (Bloomberg)

What Spring? Wintry Weather Hits Upper Great Lakes. (AccuWeather)

Appeals Court To Hear Oklahoma Same Sex Marriage Case. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Most Votes Expected Today In India's Staggered Election. (Deutsche Welle)

Canadian Teen Charged In Heartbleed Bug Data Theft. (Toronto Star)

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Broaden Truth Commission. (Guardian)

Blast Kills 1, Wounds 3 At Tennessee Ammunition Plant. (AP)

New Jersey Dog Gets Jury Duty Summons. (CBS)

