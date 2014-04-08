Top Stories: UConn Takes Title; Searchers Listen For Jet Data Recorder

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- With NCAA Title, UConn Answers Questions About Kentucky, And Itself.

And here are more early headlines:

Search Teams Still Hunt "Pings" In Case Of Missing Jet. (Globe & Mail)

Ukraine Takes Back Building From Pro-Russian Demonstrators. (CNN)

Latest Round Of Iran Nuclear Talks Opens In Vienna. (Reuters)

House Democrats Present Alternative Budget To GOP's. (Wall Street Journal)

Western U.S. Could See Record Warmth This Week. (AccuWeather)

Gunman Opens Fire In L.A. Police Station, Injuries Reported. (Los Angeles Times)

Windows Ending Support For Decade-Old X-P System. (ComputerWorld)

Just 2 Midsized SUVs Get High Marks In Safety Tests. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Seeks Aid, Water For Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. (VOA)

Shipping Pathways Jammed By Ice On Great Lakes. (AP)

San Francisco Vandals Tip Over Smart Cars. (KTVU)

