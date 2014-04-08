Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: UConn Takes Title; Searchers Listen For Jet Data Recorder

By Korva Coleman
Published April 8, 2014 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- With NCAA Title, UConn Answers Questions About Kentucky, And Itself.

And here are more early headlines:

Search Teams Still Hunt "Pings" In Case Of Missing Jet. (Globe & Mail)

Ukraine Takes Back Building From Pro-Russian Demonstrators. (CNN)

Latest Round Of Iran Nuclear Talks Opens In Vienna. (Reuters)

House Democrats Present Alternative Budget To GOP's. (Wall Street Journal)

Western U.S. Could See Record Warmth This Week. (AccuWeather)

Gunman Opens Fire In L.A. Police Station, Injuries Reported. (Los Angeles Times)

Windows Ending Support For Decade-Old X-P System. (ComputerWorld)

Just 2 Midsized SUVs Get High Marks In Safety Tests. (Bloomberg)

U.N. Seeks Aid, Water For Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. (VOA)

Shipping Pathways Jammed By Ice On Great Lakes. (AP)

San Francisco Vandals Tip Over Smart Cars. (KTVU)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman