Death Toll From Washington Mudslide Rises To 35

The number of dead from last month's mudslide near Oso, Wash., has now risen to 35, the Snohomish County medical examiner's office said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the medical examiner's office said the last person identified was two-year-old Brooke Spillers of Arlington, Washington.

Snohomish County also said it had removed one name from the list of the missing, bringing that total to 11.

NPR member station KPLU reports President Obama will visit Oso during the week of April 21. KPLU adds:

"'This will give the president the opportunity to see firsthand the devastation wrought by the slide as well as the incredible community spirit flourishing in Oso, Arlington and Darrington,' [Gov. Jay] Inslee said in a statement.

"In the days following the disaster, Obama sent condolences to local residents and leaders, and authorized federal aid for the communities. His last visit to Washington state was in November, for two private fundraisers."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.