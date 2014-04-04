Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Journalists Attacked In Afghanistan; Ft. Hood Shooting

By Korva Coleman
Published April 4, 2014 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- AP Photographer Killed, Reporter Wounded By Gunman In Afghanistan.

-- Fort Hood MP Hailed As Hero For Confronting Shooter.

And here are more early headlines:

Two Names Added To Mudslide Missing List. (Seattle Times)

Powerful Spring Storms Sweep East; Tornadoes Possible. (AccuWeather)

Hazmat Team To Make Second Trip Into U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump. (AP)

Nearly Half Of Syria's Chemical Materials Packed For Removal. (Reuters)

"Gas War" Feared As Russia Boosts Ukraine Gas Costs By 81%. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Israel Halts Prisoner Release As Palestinians Take Steps. (Los Angeles Times)

White House Dislikes Obama-Red Sox Selfie Snapped For Samsung. (ABC)

Paula Deen's Georgia Restaurant Closes Without Warning. (Savannah Morning News)

New Mississippi Religious Freedom Law Could Bar Gays From Businesses. (Washington Post)

Government Debuts New Atomic Clock With Greater Accuracy. (Phys.Org)

