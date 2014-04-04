Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

India Sentences 3 To Hang For Multiple Rapes

By Scott Neuman
Published April 4, 2014 at 1:14 PM EDT
Mohammad Qasim Shaikh (right) and another accused in a gang rape case are taken to a court session last month in Mumbai.
Mohammad Qasim Shaikh (right) and another accused in a gang rape case are taken to a court session last month in Mumbai.

A court in India has sentenced three convicted rapists to death by hanging under a new law that seeks to crack down on attacks on women in the country.

According to Al-Jazeera, "The men are the first to be tried and convicted under a recently revised law that carries the death penalty for those convicted of multiple sexual assaults."

The news agency says:

"The anti-rape law is aimed at repeat sexual offenders and puts in place a host of new provisions and punishments, including criminalizing stalking, voyeurism and acid attacks.

"It stipulates the death penalty for repeat offenders and those whose victims are left in a vegetative state."

The three men who have been given the death penalty were convicted of raping a photojournalist in Mumbai last year, but the men were also among a group of five men convicted of gang raping another woman, according to the BBC.

As we reported in August, the assault on the photojournalist occurred as she and a male colleague were on a shoot of old buildings in south Mumbai.

In the past year, a number of incidents of sexual assault, including several gang rapes, have made headlines in India and around the world, highlighting what activists say has been a long-hidden problem.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman