NPR Blogs

Top Stories: The Fort Hood Shooting

By Korva Coleman
Published April 3, 2014 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Fort Hood Shooting: The Latest.

-- What Do We Know About The Fort Hood Gunman?

And here are more early headlines:

Searchers Continue Work In Washington Mudslide Debris. (Seattle Times)

Aftershock Rocks Northern Chile. (Wall Street Journal)

Convoy Route Of Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf Attacked. (BBC)

Syrian Refugees Total 1 Million; Lebanon Bears Brunt. (Al Jazeera)

Hazmat Teams Enter Nuclear Waste Dump To Check Radiation Levels. (AP)

Both Snow, Tornadoes Threaten Midwestern States. (AccuWeather)

European Flights Disrupted In Lufthansa Pilots' Strike. (Deutsche Welle)

Toronto Mayor Votes No On Olympic, Mandela Bills, Says He Erred. (Toronto Star)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
