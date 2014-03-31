Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Climate Change Warning; Still No Trace Of Jet

By Korva Coleman
March 31, 2014

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.N, Report Raises Climate Change Warning, Points To Opportunities.

-- Only 'Ocean Junk' Found So Far As Search For Jet Continues.

And here are more early headlines:

Insurance Coverage Interest Surges; Signup Deadline Is Today. (USA Today)

Confirmed Mudslide Death Toll Is 21; Many Still Missing. (Seattle Times)

No Progress Seen In Kerry-Lavrov Talks On Ukraine. (Wall Street Journal)

Protesters Clash With Albuquerque Police Over Shootings. (Albuquerque Journal)

North, South Korea Exchange Artillery Fire Over Disputed Border. (CNN)

Ebola Outbreak Spreads From Guinea To Liberia. (Bloomberg)

World Court Declares Japan's Antarctic Whaling Not Scientific. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Orson Welles' Camera, "Citizen Kane" Scripts To Be Auctioned. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
