Top Stories: Plane Search Shifts; Washington Mudslide Latest

-- New Lead Shifts Search For Missing Jet 700 Miles North.

-- Death Toll From Mudslide 'Will Only Increase.'

-- House Intelligence Chair Mike Rogers Won't Seek Re-election.

Obama To Meet With Saudi King To Calm Frustrations. (Guardian)

Ousted Ukrainian President Calls For Vote In All Ukrainian Regions. (Reuters)

Lake Michigan Oil Spill Slightly Larger Than Thought. (Chicago Tribune)

Walmart Sues Visa Claiming Excessive Card Fees. (Bloomberg)

Florida Suspends Controversial Voting Roll Purge. (Miami Herald)

Wisc. Gov. Cuts Weekend Early Voting, Extends Other Voting Hours. (Journal-Sentinel)

Philadelphia Ties NBA's Worst Ever Losing Streak. (CBS Sports)

