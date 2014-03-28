Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Plane Search Shifts; Washington Mudslide Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published March 28, 2014 at 9:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- New Lead Shifts Search For Missing Jet 700 Miles North.

-- Death Toll From Mudslide 'Will Only Increase.'

-- House Intelligence Chair Mike Rogers Won't Seek Re-election.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Meet With Saudi King To Calm Frustrations. (Guardian)

Ousted Ukrainian President Calls For Vote In All Ukrainian Regions. (Reuters)

Lake Michigan Oil Spill Slightly Larger Than Thought. (Chicago Tribune)

Walmart Sues Visa Claiming Excessive Card Fees. (Bloomberg)

Florida Suspends Controversial Voting Roll Purge. (Miami Herald)

Wisc. Gov. Cuts Weekend Early Voting, Extends Other Voting Hours. (Journal-Sentinel)

Philadelphia Ties NBA's Worst Ever Losing Streak. (CBS Sports)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
