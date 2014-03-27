Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama Meets Pope Francis; Weather Hampers Plane Search

By Korva Coleman
Published March 27, 2014 at 7:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'I'm A Great Admirer,' Obama Tells Pope Francis.

-- Planes Turn Back But Ships Continue Search For Flight 370.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll Rises In Washington State Mudslide. (Seattle Times)

Report: Secret Service Agents Involved In Separate Incident. (Washington Post)

Egypt's Al-Sisi Announces Presidential Bid. (Los Angeles Times)

Two Boston Firefighters Die In Blaze Fueled By Wind. (Boston Herald)

Charlotte Mayor Resigns In Corruption Probe. (Charlotte Observer)

Lawyers For Christie To Release Study Of Traffic Jam Scandal. (Bloomberg)

Recent Same Sex Marriages Won't Be Recognized In Michigan. (AP)

Japan's Longest-Held Death Row Prisoner Freed, New Trial Set. (Asahi Shimbum)

India Eradicates Polio. (Wall Street Journal)

