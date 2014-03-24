Girl Scout Sells Record 18,107 Boxes, Says She Can Move Samoa

Dough-she-does, for sure.

When it comes to selling Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and other Girl Scout cookies, all sixth-grader Katie Francis of Oklahoma City can seem to say is let me sell Samoa. (Rimshot!)

KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City shares the story of her sweet success:

"Katie ... a sixth-grader at Hefner Middle School, set a new cookie selling record Sunday night by selling 18,107 boxes [since sales began on Feb. 7].

" 'I was just really, really happy,' said Katie. 'I started dancing around. I was excited that I had made it.' "

What's her secret recipe?

As 12-year-old Katie told The Oklahoman last month, "there's three ingredients to selling cookies: There's lot of time, lots of commitment, and I have to ask everybody that I see (to buy)."

KOCO adds that "along with her mother, Katie pushes her wagon of cookies all over the Oklahoma City metro. ... The family's SUV is stuffed with boxes of cookies, so Katie can make a sell anywhere from school to dance class."

The previous record, according to ABC News, was 18,000 boxes over the approximately 7 weeks that sales last.

Katie, by the way, thinks she can sell 20,000 boxes next year.

According to The Associated Press, Katie's troop plans to donate part of the money it earns to breast cancer research groups.

