Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

NATO, Ukraine Warn Russia May Be Planning Further Aggression

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 23, 2014 at 10:37 AM EDT

While Russia continued to push Ukrainian forces out of Crimea, NATO and Ukraine issued warnings on Sunday about the buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's eastern border.

The Washington Post reports that NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, said Russia had "assembled a large force ... that could pose a threat to Moldova's separatist Transnistria region."

The Post adds:

" 'The [Russian] force that is at the Ukrainian border now to the east is very, very sizeable and very, very ready,' Breedlove said at an event sponsored by the German Marshall Fund.

"Ukraine's east is also considered under threat; Ukrainian officials have been warning for weeks that Russia is trying to provoke a conflict there, a charge Russia denies.

"But Breedlove said Russian ambitions extend beyond Ukraine.

" 'There is absolutely sufficient force postured on the eastern border of Ukraine to run to Transdniestria if the decision was made to do that and that is very worrisome,' Breedlove said."

Moscow is denying that there is any troop buildup. Russia Today, a government-funded English language news service, reports that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov said the issue has even been discussed with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.

Antonov also invited international observers to verify his claims.

"Russian Armed Forces are not undertaking any undeclared military activity that would threaten the security of neighboring countries," Antonov said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's acting foreign minister tells ABC News' This Week the chance of war with Russia is "becoming higher."

"The problem is that Russians, and particularly the — Putin's administration — Putin himself is not talking to the rest of the world, he doesn't want to listen to the world, he doesn't want to respond on the arguments ... to deescalate [the] situation and stop invasion," Andrii Deshchytsia told ABC. "We don't know what Putin has in his mind and what will be his decision."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta