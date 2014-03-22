Same-Sex Marriages Back On Hold In Michigan

Saying that it wants "to allow a more reasoned consideration of the motion to stay," the U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit on Saturday effectively hit the pause button on same-sex marriages in Michigan.

Friday, as we reported, a federal judge struck down the state's ban on same-sex marriages.

But late Saturday afternoon, the appeals court weighed in. It said the lower court's decision "is temporarily stayed until Wednesday."

Both theDetroit Free Press and The Detroit News have stories on Saturday's development.

The News reports that the brief lifting of the ban brought some couples to Michigan courthouses on Saturday to be married. They included "Greg McNeilly, a prominent Republican Party consultant from Grand Rapids ... [and] his partner, Doug Meeks, 37, a Lansing attorney."

