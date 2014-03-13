Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Colo. Court Rules Some Marijuana Convictions Can Be Overturned

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 13, 2014 at 8:35 PM EDT

A Colorado judge ruled on Thursday that some people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana could have their convictions overturned.

The ruling has to do with the state's legalization of recreational marijuana in 2012.

Judge Gale T. Miller, writing an opinion for the three-judge panel, found that the constitutional amendment legalizing possession of less than one ounce of pot "applies retroactively to defendants whose convictions under those provisions were subject to appeal or postconviction motion on the effective date of the amendment."

In English, that means this is a fairly narrow ruling that affects those who fought charges in court and whose appeals were in process when the amendment went into effect.

Reuters adds:

"A spokeswoman for Colorado Attorney General John Suthers said the office is reviewing the decision but would likely appeal.

"'The impact of this ruling is very limited given that possession of an ounce or less of marijuana was already a petty offense subject to a $100 fine,' Suthers said in a written statement. 'No one could be incarcerated for such a petty offense.'"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta