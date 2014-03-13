Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Colin Powell's Vintage Selfie Is A Must See

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 13, 2014 at 3:39 PM EDT

We told you about the star-stuffed Oscar selfie taken by Ellen DeGeneres that broke Twitter.

It was cool and all, until we learned that it was a publicity stunt by Samsung.

Well, today the former secretary of state and decorated Gen. Colin Powell threw down the gauntlet, posting a self-portrait taken 60 years ago. That would mean Powell was in his teens when the picture was taken. And it is stunning.

There's not much more to add. You just have to see it:

Eyder Peralta
