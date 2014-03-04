Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Not Mine, Putin Says Of Troops; Better U.S. Weather

By Korva Coleman
Published March 4, 2014 at 8:43 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Says Those Aren't Russian Forces In Crimea.

-- At Last, No News Is Good News When It Comes To The Weather.

And here are more early headlines:

Texas Voters Must Cast Primary Ballots Today With I.D. (Bloomberg)

Egyptian Court Bans Palestinian Group Hamas. (CNN)

Mexican Police Find Mass Graves, Severed Heads In Western State. (BBC)

New Mexico Wants Above Ground Nuclear Waste Addressed. (AP)

Michelle Obama To Visit China This Month. (Washington Post)

Pistorius Trial Delayed After Witness Image Improperly Broadcast. (Mail & Guardian)

Nepal Orders All Everest Climbers To Bring Back Trash. (New York Times)

Corvette Museum Rescues Some Cars From Sinkhole. (WLKY-TV)

