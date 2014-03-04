Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

At Last, No News Is Good News When It Comes To The Weather

By Mark Memmott
Published March 4, 2014 at 8:05 AM EST
For one day at least, an "all clear" has been issued.
For one day at least, an "all clear" has been issued.

We wouldn't normally post a map that basically says there's nothing happening.

But after a winter highlighted by visits from the polar vortex, an ice storm that shut down Atlanta, frozen-over Great Lakes and a scary-sounding type of storm known as a bombogenesis, we have to say it's remarkable to click on the National Weather Service's "storm prediction center" webpage and see this message:

"No Watches In Effect"

That's right. For what seems like the first time in forever, the forecasters aren't warning that somewhere in the nation there's going to be some really nasty winter weather today.

Now, spring hasn't suddenly sprung. It's still going to be very cold from Texas north to Canada and east to the Atlantic. The snow and ice that fell from Oklahoma to the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Monday isn't going to be melting much today. There's also going to be "some light freezing rain or sleet" in central and southeast Texas, and perhaps in parts of Louisiana, The Weather Channel says.

But for at least this one day, it appears things will be OK, weather-wise at least, across the nation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott