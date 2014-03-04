Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

After 5-Decade Career, NPR's Carl Kasell Will Retire

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 4, 2014 at 1:59 PM EST
Carl Kasell and Peter Sagal.
Carl Kasell and Peter Sagal.

After a five-decade career in broadcasting, Carl Kasell announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Carl will record his final broadcast for Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!this spring. He will, however, remain "scorekeeper emeritus" for the show. Before becoming the official scorekeeper for the NPR news quiz show in 1998, Carl anchored the newscast for Morning Edition.

His voice was the first thing many of us woke up to and became synonymous with NPR. As Mark noted when he stepped down from NPR's Newscast unit in 2009, Carl brought "listeners the news of joyous events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and tragedies such as the 9/11 attacks in 2001."

In a note to the newsroom, Eric Nuzum, vice president for programming at NPR, said Carl, 79, had been flying weekly to Chicago for the past 15 years and he was "ready for some serious R&R."

Nuzum went on:

"Carl's relationship with public radio audiences dates back to his 30 years as the newscaster for NPR's Morning Edition. He was the voice people woke up to. They opened their eyes, and for 30 years, he was there, reassuring them the world was still in one piece. In 1998 he was recruited to provide gravitas to NPR's new news-quiz, where his title, Official Judge and Scorekeeper, belied his key role as the show's straight man. Carl delighted in the role, and we all know the audience delighted in him.

" 'My favorite time at NPR has been Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!It was loads of fun and gave me a chance to meet and talk to in person the audiences that I felt I had known for so many years on the air,' says Carl. 'I can honestly say I am the luckiest man around to be able to have worked at a job I love for so many years. It's truly been a joy for me.'

"In retirement, Carl will become Scorekeeper Emeritus of Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!, and continue to record custom voice mail greetings for the show's lucky winners and continue to occasionally appear in the program. Thanks to the long-standing and much-coveted prize, more than 2,200 people have Kasell's voice on their home answering machines and cellphones — where he's performed everything from 'What's New Pussycat' to 'Rapper's Delight.' "

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta