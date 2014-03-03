Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: Plow Vs. TV Reporter (You'll Be Surprised Who Wins)

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 3, 2014 at 5:06 PM EST

Local TV reporters tend to get themselves into hairy situations when it comes to weather stories.

This morning, a reporter for Fox 29 in Philadelphia was covering the snowfall. He was in the middle of a stand-up on a rural road in Woodstown, N.J., when all of a sudden a group of plow trucks came his way.

As USA Today's For The Win puts it, Steve Keeley introduced the country to the sport of "snowplow surfing." And as the video went viral, he quickly became a champion.

Here's the video:

Oh, and Keeley was just fine. He tweeted:

(Gif via Dan McQuade.)

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta