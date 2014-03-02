Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Outgoing Afghan President Karzai Says U.S. Betrayed Him

By Steve Mullis
Published March 2, 2014 at 9:11 PM EST

In an interview with The Washington Post, the departing president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, said that "Afghans died in a war that's not ours."

In the interview, Karzai sought explain his harsh criticism of the 12-year-old U.S. war effort in Afghanistan. The Post reports that Karzai said he is deeply troubled by all of the casualties he has seen, including those of U.S. military, and that he felt betrayed by what he calls an insufficient U.S. focus on targeting Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan.

"In Karzai's mind, al-Qaida is 'more a myth than a reality,' and the majority of the United States' prisoners here were innocent. He's certain that the war was 'for the U.S. security and for the Western interest.'"

Karzai also discussed his refusal to sign a security agreement his government negotiated with the U.S. as well as the upcoming presidential election in Afghanistan.

The interview was Karzai's first in two years to a U.S. newspaper.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Steve Mullis
See stories by Steve Mullis