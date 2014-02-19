Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Ukrainian Unrest; Nun Sentenced

By Korva Coleman
Published February 19, 2014 at 9:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kiev Is 'A War Zone' As Chaos Continues In Ukraine.

-- Nun Who Broke Into Nuclear Complex Gets 35-Month Jail Term.

And here are more early headlines:

Venezuela Opposition Leader Surrenders To Police After Rally. (Wall Street Journal)

Obama To Meet Canadian, Mexican Leaders On NAFTA Anniversary.(Bloomberg)

Iran Wants "Economy Of Resistance" To Sanctions If Nuke Talks Fail. (AP)

Chad Calling For More Peacekeepers In Central African Republic. (Reuters)

Second North Carolina Utility Pipe Spilling Toxic Ash Into River. (News & Observer)

U.S. Soldier Who Raped, Murdered Iraqi Girl, Family, Found Dead. (Los Angeles Times)

Powerball Jackpot Above $400 Million - Tips For Would-Be Winners. (AP)

