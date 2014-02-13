Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

VIDEOS: Rappin' And Rockin' School Closing Announcements

By Mark Memmott
Published February 13, 2014 at 1:22 PM EST

Two weeks ago, it was an elementary school principal and drama teacher in Kentucky using the tune of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" to announce school would be closed because of bad weather.

Then Wednesday night, the educators in charge at a private school in Durham, N.C., rapped their way through a school-closing announcement by mimicking Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby."

Enjoy:

A related post: It's True: Snowiest Places Are Least Likely To Close Schools

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott