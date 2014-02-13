How Bad Is It For Fliers Today? Latest 'Misery Map' Shows

With more than 6,000 flights within the nation canceled today and more than 1,000 delayed because of the snow and ice storm moving up the East Coast, it's time once again to point to FlightAware.com's "Misery Map."

As All Tech Considered has explained before, the map "combines weather and flight data into a live map that lists which airports are being struck by storms, the number of delays and cancellations, and graphs that show flight destinations and the chances they'll actually make it on time."

The more red you see in the circle over an airport's location, the more miserable things are there for travelers.

It looks like there's plenty of misery to go around.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.