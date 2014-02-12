Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Historic Southern Storm; San Diego Election

By Korva Coleman
Published February 12, 2014 at 8:25 AM EST

Good morning, and happy Abraham Lincoln's birthday! Here are our early stories:

-- 'Crippling', 'Paralyzing': Southern Storm Will Be Wicked.

-- Republican Faulconer Elected Mayor In San Diego.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Hosts State Dinner For French President. (New York Times)

Belgium May Extend Right-To-Die To Children. (Bloomberg)

Retired Tenn. Lawyer Dies In Package Bombing At Home. (The Tennessean)

Nebraska Town Votes Again Limiting Housing To Illegal Immigrants. (World-Herald)

Report: Delinquent U.S. Mortgages Fall In 4th Quarter. (TransUnion)

Toyota To Recall Millions Of Priuses For Software Fix. (Bloomberg)

