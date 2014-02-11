Top Stories: Fed Chief Yellen At The Capitol; Shirley Temple Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shirley Temple Dies: Childhood Movie Star Became Diplomat.

-- No Change In Fed Policy, Yellen Signals.

And here are more early headlines:

North Carolina Seeks Settlement Delay With Utility Following Ash Spill. (AP)

IOC Lifts Ban On India For Olympic Winter Games. (NBC)

Cease Fire Extended For Besieged Syrian City Of Homs. (CNN)

Nevada Won't Defend Ban Against Same Sex Marriage. (AP)

Idaho Court Backs Lesbian Couple In Adoption Case. (Idaho Statesman)

Jury Deliberations Resume In Former New Orleans Mayor Case. (Times-Picayune)

Bacon Celebrated With Food, Drink And Dental Floss In Festival. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.