Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Fed Chief Yellen At The Capitol; Shirley Temple Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published February 11, 2014 at 9:18 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shirley Temple Dies: Childhood Movie Star Became Diplomat.

-- No Change In Fed Policy, Yellen Signals.

And here are more early headlines:

North Carolina Seeks Settlement Delay With Utility Following Ash Spill. (AP)

IOC Lifts Ban On India For Olympic Winter Games. (NBC)

Cease Fire Extended For Besieged Syrian City Of Homs. (CNN)

Nevada Won't Defend Ban Against Same Sex Marriage. (AP)

Idaho Court Backs Lesbian Couple In Adoption Case. (Idaho Statesman)

Jury Deliberations Resume In Former New Orleans Mayor Case. (Times-Picayune)

Bacon Celebrated With Food, Drink And Dental Floss In Festival. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman