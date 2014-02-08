Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Iran: Warships Will Steam Close To U.S. Waters As 'A Message'

By Scott Neuman
Published February 8, 2014 at 3:44 PM EST
Iranian Navy destroyer Shahid Naqdi is pictured at Port Sudan, in October 2012.
Iranian Navy destroyer Shahid Naqdi is pictured at Port Sudan, in October 2012.

An admiral of Iran's Northern Navy Fleet said warships under his command have been dispatched to skirt U.S. maritime borders for the first time, in tit-for-tat move aimed at protesting the U.S. naval presence in the Persian Gulf.

Afshin Rezayee Haddad was quoted Saturday by the semi-official Fars News Agency as saying the deployment of the vessels, the number and type which he did not reveal, "has a message."

"The Iranian Army's naval fleets have already started their voyage towards the Atlantic Ocean via the waters near South Africa," he said.

The Associated Press says Iranian officials acknowledged last month that the fleet consisted of a destroyer and a logistic helicopter carrier.

Russia Today reports:

"[Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Adm. Habibollah] Sayyari first announced Iran would begin a naval buildup 'near maritime borders of the United States' in September 2011. The move is part of Iran's response to Washington's sizeable naval presence in the Persian Gulf."

"The US Navy's 5th fleet, which is responsible for naval forces in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean, is based in Bahrain."

"'Like the arrogant powers that are present near our maritime borders, we will also have a powerful presence close to the American marine borders,' Sayyari said at the time."

Globalsecurity.org lists a few aging destroyers among the vessels in the Iranian Navy, including two former Allen M. Sumner class vessels acquired from the United States during the Shah's reign, although there were reports late last year that Iran was ready to put a new domestically built 'Lavan' destroyer to sea. A replenishment ship, the Kharg, is according to Globalsecurity.org sometimes described by Iran as a helicopter carrier, and is equipped with landing pads and hanger space for two helicopters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman