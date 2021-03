Top Stories: Jobless Report Coming; Syrian Peace Efforts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Nervousness' About Economy Ahead Of Today's Jobs Report.

-- U.S. Still Working For Syria Resolution, Envoy To U.N. Says.

-- Dogs Do Their Doodies And Salmon Swim Home Magnetically.

And here are more early headlines:

Hundreds Of Thousands Still Lack Power In Pennsylvania. (Philly.com)

It's Not Just The East: Oregon Gets Smacked With Snow. (Oregonian)

Syrian Government Will Join Second Round Of Peace Talks. (Reuters)

Obama To Sign Farm Bill At Michigan University. (AP)

Duke Energy Says Ash Spill Into River Will Soon Be Stopped. (WSOC-TV)

Suspected Migrant Boat Overturns Off Florida, Killing Three. (Sun-Sentinel)

CDC Says New Norovirus Strain Sickened Cruise Ship Passengers, Crew. (NBC)

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Launches New YouTube Show. (Globe & Mail)

