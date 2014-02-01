Bringing The World Home To You

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley Hospitalized

By Steve Mullis
Published February 1, 2014 at 6:50 PM EST
Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, seen here in 2009, was hospitalized Saturday after feeling ill returning from a business trip.
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was hospitalized on Saturday after returning from a business trip in Arizona.

Reporter Nova Safo told our Newscast unit that the 71-year-old Daley was taken to an intensive care unit at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is undergoing tests.

The Associated Press adds:

"Daley had complained several times Friday that he was feeling ill and disoriented during a conference he attended in Arizona as part of his work for the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman, said his longtime spokeswoman, Jackie Heard. When the conference was over, Daley flew back to Chicago and his family arranged to have an ambulance take him directly to Northwestern Memorial Hospital."

Daley was Chicago's longest-serving mayor, spending 22 years in office. He is credited with improving the city by adding green spaces, reviving the theater district and the creation of Millennium Park, among other things.

After Daley announced he would not seek a second term in 2010, he was succeeded by current Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

