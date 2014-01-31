Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: South Recovers From Weather; Microsoft's Next CEO?

By Korva Coleman
Published January 31, 2014 at 8:18 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brain Surgeon Walks Six Miles Through Storm To Save Patient.

-- Reports: Insider Satya Nadella Likely To Be Microsoft's CEO.

And here are more early headlines:

British Nuclear Reprocessing Plant Finds Higher Radiation Levels. (BBC)

Report: Bloomberg To Be Named U.N. Climate Change Envoy.(Reuters)

Violence Feared In Thailand's Election On Sunday. (Reuters)

Iraqi Troops Retake Government Building, Free Hostages. (Al Arabiya)

Colorado Movie Shooting Suspect In Court Today For Hearing. (AP)

Another Cruise Ship Returns To Texas Port With Ill Passengers. (Houston Chronicle)

Short On Cash, New Mexico Is Selling Buffalo Soldiers' Landmark. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman