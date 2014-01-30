Oh Toronto! New Accusation For Mayor And New Charge For Bieber

Before we start this post, we'll point to one from earlier this week:

Rather Than Joking About Justin Bieber, Watch This Video

That said, we realize that many folks want to keep up on the news about two of Canada's more famous (and infamous?) citizens. So, here goes.

News outlets in Canada's biggest city have two tabloid-type tales to talk about Thursday:

-- "To keep secret his habit of doing drugs and hanging out with gang members, Mayor Rob Ford conspired to silence a former family friend with threats and a brutal jailhouse beating, according to unproven allegations contained in a $3.6-million lawsuit the former friend has filed in court." (The Toronto Star)

The mayor's lawyer says the charge is "without factual foundation."

-- "Embattled Canadian pop starJustin Bieber walked into a Toronto police station Wednesday evening ... [to] face a charge in connection with an alleged assault involving a limousine driver in late December." (The CBC)

According to the CBC, "after he was officially charged, Bieber slipped out another door at the station and into a second SUV, different from the one he arrived in. His next court appearance is March 10 at Toronto's Old City Hall courthouse."

The assault charge against Bieber follows his arrest last week in Miami on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest after what police allege was a "wild, drug-fueled drag race."

The latest accusation about Mayor Ford comes after months of news about his admitted drug use, drunken outbursts and shocking statements.

