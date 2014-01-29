Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Snow Grips The South; College Football Unions

By Korva Coleman
Published January 29, 2014 at 9:10 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Rush Hour From Hell' Drags On In Icy Southern Cities.

-- VIDEO: Congressman Threatens To Throw Reporter Off Balcony.

-- Northwestern Football Players Want To Unionize: Is That OK?

And here are more early headlines:

House Sets Vote Today On Mammoth Farm Bill. (AP)

House Votes To Cut Federal Subsidies For Abortion Coverage. (The Hill)

Supreme Court Stays Missouri Execution Over Lethal Injection Question. (CNN)

Ukraine Protesters May Get Amnesty; Lawmakers Review Bill. (VOA)

Bolivia Declares State Of Emergency After Weeks Of Flooding. (AP)

Death Toll Rises From Quebec Senior Home Fire. (CBC)

Graffiti Of Crime Fighting "Super Pope" Appears Near Vatican. (New York Daily News)

