Top Stories: Syrian Peace Talks Falter; Deadly Cairo Blasts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mobs Blame Muslim Brotherhood After Bombs Rock Cairo.

-- At Syria Talks, Two Sides Don't Even Sit Down With Each Other.

-- 30 Elderly Residents Still Missing After Fire In Quebec.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian Protesters Erect New Barricades; Talks Yield No Progress. (BBC)

Small Blast Shakes French Church In Rome Before Hollande Visit. (France24)

Former Va Gov. McDonnell, Wife To Appear In Federal Court Today. (AP)

Huckabee Claims Democrats Believe Women Can't Control Libido. (TIME)

Massive Pileup On I-94 In Indiana Kills At Least 3. (WRTV-TV)

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Gets Stuck In An Elevator. (CBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.