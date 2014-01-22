Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Syrian Peace Talks; Summing Up Winter Weather

By Korva Coleman
Published January 22, 2014 at 8:50 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Accusations And Acrimony' At Start Of Talks On Syria.

-- Winter's Wicked Wallop In Five Headlines.

-- Almost No Poor Nations By 2035? That's What Bill Gates Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Additional Chemical Fouled West Virginia Water. (Charleston Gazette)

Supreme Court Considers Victim Restitution In Child Porn Case. (USA Today)

At Least Three Protesters Die In Ukrainian Clashes. (AP)

Israeli Air Strike Kills Palestinian Who Shot Rockets During Sharon Funeral. (BBC)

Purdue Teaching Assistant Accused Of Fatally Shooting Colleague. (Indianapolis Star)

Second Victim's Body Taken From Damaged Omaha Feed Plant. (Omaha World-Herald)

Eight More Pilot Whales Die In Southwest Florida. (WINK-TV)

Safety Tests Show Subcompact Cars Have Poor Crash Results. (Detroit News)

Who Will Pay For Rescuing Trapped Antarctic Scientists? (Phys.org)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
