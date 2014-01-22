Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Obama Announces Task Force To Combat College Sexual Assaults

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 22, 2014 at 5:17 PM EST

President Obama announced the formation of a task force to curb sexual assaults on college campuses.

NPR's Tamara Keith reports that the announcement follows a new White House report that found one in five women have been assaulted while in college. Tamara filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"President Obama says that as a husband and father of two daughters this issue is important to him.

"'I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to spare another American the trauma of sexual assault,' Obama said.

"This includes setting up a task force, which will look at what colleges can do to better prevent assaults and putting pressure on those that aren't doing a great job.

"'This is more than just laws that need to be complied with," Valerie Jarett, aclose advisor to the president and head of the White House Council on Women and Girls, said. 'This is changing a culture...what's acceptable and what's not.'

"Obama has asked the task force to report back within 90 days."

Time reports that this task force builds on previous efforts from the administration. Time adds:

"In 2011, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Arne Duncan issued guidance to schools on the issue. Under federal laws, schools are obligated to prevent and address sexual assault, and to report crimes on campus. Throughout 2013, the Department of Education opened investigations at a number of colleges after students filed federal complaints alleging schools weren't sufficiently addressing assaults on campus.

"The Obama administration has also taken steps to address the criminal justice response to sexual assault by providing funding through the reauthorized Violence Against Women Act."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta