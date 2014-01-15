Top Stories: Jobless Benefits Stall; New NSA Spying Allegations
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Report: NSA Put Surveillance Software On 100,000 Computers.
-- Extending Jobless Benefits Likely Delayed Again.
-- Supreme Court Considers Legality Of Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones.
And here are more early headlines:
Safe Drinking Water Back For More West Virginia Residents. (Charleston Gazette)
New Mexico Student Allegedly Used Shotgun In School Shooting. (Albuquerque Journal)
U.S., Arab Donors Promise $1 Billion In Aid To Displaced Syrians. (Reuters)
It's Day 2 Of Voting On Egypt's Draft Constitution. (BBC)
Blizzard Conditions, Heavy Snow In Upper Plains. ()
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.