Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Gen. Dempsey Disputes Gates' Characterization Of Obama

By Tom Bowman
Published January 14, 2014 at 5:26 PM EST
Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, in November of 2013.
Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, in November of 2013.

The nation's top military officer, Gen. Martin Dempsey, is disputing former Defense Secretary Robert Gates' contention that President Obama is suspicious of senior military leaders.

In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says he's never picked up on those feelings from the White House.

In his book, Duty, Gates says President Obama was distrustful of the military and its motives, complaining the military was trying to box him in on sending more troops to Afghanistan. Dempsey sees it differently.

"I have never questioned whether the National Security staff, the president of the United States or the vice president trusted me," Dempsey said. "I always felt that they would tell me if they didn't. I can't speak for why Secretary Gates felt that way, I do not."

Gates recommended Dempsey for the top military job before retiring in 2011. Dempsey says he hopes the book will spark a discussion about the relationship between military and civilian leaders.

Update at 7:50 p.m. ET: More From Dempsey

In his new memoir, Gates says that when soldiers put their lives on the line, they need to know the commander-in-chief believes in their mission.

The quality Gates missed in Obama was passion. And where this passion mattered most, he wrote, was in Afghanistan.

"Passion is an odd way to put it — and again, I'm not criticizing the book," Dempsey said. "I have seen emotion in the president, [he] genuinely feels the loss of service men and women. I certainly recognize in him that he feels a responsibility as commander-in-chief."

Dempsey says Gates has tapped into a broader issue: that democracies have difficulty staying focused on prolonged wars.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman