NPR Blogs

Top Stories: West Virginia Water Crisis; Ariel Sharon Eulogized

By Korva Coleman
Published January 13, 2014 at 8:11 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Just A Few More Days' And W. Va. Water Emergency May End.

-- Ariel Sharon Remembered As Man Of War And Peace.

And here are more early headlines:

Supreme Court To Examine Presidential Recess Appointments. (Christian Science Monitor)

Rodman Sorry For Comments On American Jailed In North Korea. (Reuters)

Anti-Government Protesters Block Key Thailand Intersections. (Financial Times)

Strong Quake Shakes Puerto Rico, No Injuries, Damage Reported. (AP)

Southwest Jet Lands At Wrong Missouri Airport. (NBC)

Golden Globes Honors "12 Years A Slave", "Breaking Bad". (Hollywood Reporter)

