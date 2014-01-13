Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Federal Health Care Enrollees: Older Outnumber Younger

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 13, 2014 at 5:50 PM EST

For the first time, we are getting some demographic information about the more than 2 million people who have signed up for private health insurance through the exchanges set up by the federal government.

The New York Times reports that the Obama administration said older, less healthy enrollees outnumber healthy, younger ones. The Times adds:

"But officials expressed optimism that more young people will sign up in the months ahead, calling it 'solid, solid news' for the health care law. They said demand for insurance through the marketplaces was increasing sharply across all age groups and they said youth outreach will become more aggressive in the months ahead."

"'We're pleased to see such a strong response and heavy demand,' said Kathleen Sebelius, the secretary of health and human services. 'Among young adults, the momentum was particularly strong.' ...

"Of those who signed up in the first three months, 55 percent are age 45 to 64, officials said. Only 24 percent of those choosing a health insurance plan are 18 to 34, a group that is usually healthier and needs fewer costly medical services. People 55 to 64 – just below the age at which people qualify for Medicare — represented the largest group, at 33 percent."

Of course, the worry is if that kind of demographic mix remains true, premiums would have to rise, because young, healthy people are expected to subsidize the older, less healthy population.

USA Today spoke to Aaron Smith, co-founder of a group that works to enroll young people. He said ultimately the goal is that 37-40 percent of enrollees would be younger than 35.

"I think where we're at now shows that we're on track for that," he said. "We saw huge numbers in December, compared to the previous months."

Nancy Delew, acting HHS deputy secretary for planning and evaluation, told the paper that the numbers they are seeing now are in line with what happened in Massachusetts, when it launched its own healthcare exchange. The state was the model for the Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta