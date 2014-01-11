Neiman Marcus Notifying Customers Whose Cards Were Compromised

The luxury retailer Neiman Marcus says it has begun notifying customers whose credit cards were compromised during a security breach.

The AP spoke to Ginger Reeder, spokeswoman for Dallas-based company, who would not estimate how many customers could be affected.

"We have begun to contain the intrusion and have taken significant steps to further enhance information security," Reeder told the AP via email.

The Wall Street Journal meanwhile cites "people familiar with details of the incident" saying the attack was "far smaller" than the attack sustained by Target last month.

On Friday, Target said the breach that affected them was bigger than they first thought. The retail giant estimates that up to 70 million individuals may have had information that includes names, addresses, phone numbers or email addresses stolen.

The Journal adds:

"Fewer than one million cards belonging to people who shopped at the luxury retailer may have been compromised, the people said. ...

"A Neiman Marcus spokeswoman declined to comment further Saturday, saying the company is still investigating the incident. The company said Friday that it had begun to contain the intrusion and had 'taken significant steps to further enhance information security.'

"Regardless of the scale, the emergence of another holiday hacking incident is likely to rattle shoppers who have been increasingly relying on plastic over cash and checks. Consumers aren't responsible for unauthorized purchases that are made on their cards."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.