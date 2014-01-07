Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Venezuelan Beauty Queen, Telenovela Star Killed In Robbery

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 7, 2014 at 2:26 PM EST
Monica Spear wears her crown after winning the Miss Venezuela title in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2004.
Monica Spear wears her crown after winning the Miss Venezuela title in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2004.

The former Miss Venezuela and telenovela star Mónica Spear and her husband were killed after gunman opened fire during what police say was an attempted robbery in Venezuela on Tuesday.

The AP reports:

"It said the couple's 5-year-old daughter was in stable condition after getting medical attention for unspecified injuries."

"The family lived in the United States and was on vacation. Local news reports said they were awaiting a tow truck."

The 29-year-old Spear was crowned Miss Venezuela in 2004. After that she went on to star in many soap operas aired in the United States by the Telemundo network.

The network issued a statement saying they were "deeply affected and sorry for the terrible crime."

Spear, the network said, wasn't just a "great professional" but an "excellent person, who was always enthusiastic with a lot of strength and determination."

Venezuela's El Universal reports a homicide team from the capital of Caracas is headed to Puerto Cabello, where the shooting took place, to start an investigation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta