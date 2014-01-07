Top Stories: More Frigid Weather; Dramatic College Football Finish

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hang In There Another Day Or So, Warmer Air Is Coming.

-- Florida State Wins A Thriller To Take College Championship.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Embattled L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca To Retire. (Los Angeles Times)

Federal Judge Strikes Down Chicago Law Against Gun Purchases. (Chicago Tribune)

Obama Pressures Lawmakers On Unemployment Benefits. (Politico)

Al Qaida Fighters Vow To Resist Iraqi Troops In Fallujah. (Bloomberg)

South Sudan Peace Talks Make Slow Progress. (CNN)

U.S. Mining Deaths Increased In 2013. (Charleston Gazette)

Government Plan To Stop Asian Carp In Great Lakes Costs $18 Billion. (Detroit Free Press)

Angry Workers At French Goodyear Plant Barricade Bosses In Office. (NBC)

