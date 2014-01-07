Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: More Frigid Weather; Dramatic College Football Finish

By Korva Coleman
Published January 7, 2014 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hang In There Another Day Or So, Warmer Air Is Coming.

-- Florida State Wins A Thriller To Take College Championship.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Embattled L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca To Retire. (Los Angeles Times)

Federal Judge Strikes Down Chicago Law Against Gun Purchases. (Chicago Tribune)

Obama Pressures Lawmakers On Unemployment Benefits. (Politico)

Al Qaida Fighters Vow To Resist Iraqi Troops In Fallujah. (Bloomberg)

South Sudan Peace Talks Make Slow Progress. (CNN)

U.S. Mining Deaths Increased In 2013. (Charleston Gazette)

Government Plan To Stop Asian Carp In Great Lakes Costs $18 Billion. (Detroit Free Press)

Angry Workers At French Goodyear Plant Barricade Bosses In Office. (NBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman