Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Arctic Blast Freezes U.S.; Liz Cheney Ending Senate Bid

By Korva Coleman
Published January 6, 2014 at 9:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nation's Turning Blue As Temperatures Continue To Plunge.

-- Reports: Liz Cheney Drops Senate Bid Due To Family 'Health Issues.'

-- German Chancellor Merkel Fractures Hip In Skiing Accident.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: JP Morgan To Pay $2 Billion To Settle Madoff Case. (The Wall Street Journal)

Senate Poised To Confirm Yellen As Fed Chair. (Voice of America)

Iraqi Leader Calls For Al Qaida Militants To Be Ousted From Province. (BBC)

Former Basketball Star Rodman Back In North Korea. (Los Angeles Times)

India Apartment Building Collapse Kills More Than A Dozen. (UPI)

Anti-Whaling Activists Chase Japanese Whalers. (Radio New Zealand)

Several Die In Chinese Mosque Stampede. (NBC)

Colts Fan Photobombs Chiefs Fans Ahead Of Game, Foretelling Results. (Denver Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman