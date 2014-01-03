Top Stories: Wintry Blast Ebbing; Ariel Sharon's Health Failing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wicked Winter Storm Expected To Blow Itself Out Later Today.

-- In Israel, Ariel Sharon's Family Gathers At His Bedside.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Evacuates More Staff From Embassy In South Sudan. (VOA)

Senate To Vote Monday On Yellen Nomination. (Reuters)

2013 Was Australia's Hottest Year Ever. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Defense Secretary Gates Recovering From Fall. (Politico)

Boeing Machinists Voting On New Contract Offer. (Seattle Times)

Snapchat Will Improve Its App But Doesn't Apologize For Breach. (Washington Post)

Rescue Icebreaker May Need To Be Rescued In Antarctic. (Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.