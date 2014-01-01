Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Contraception Mandate Delay; Barbara Bush Hospitalized

By Korva Coleman
Published January 1, 2014 at 8:21 AM EST

Happy New Year! Here are our early stories:

-- Justice Delays Birth Control Mandate For Catholic Groups.

-- Former First Lady Barbara Bush Is Hospitalized.

-- Dying Lawyer Convicted Of Aiding Terrorism Leaves Prison.

And here are more early headlines:

De Blasio Sworn In As New York City Mayor. (New York Times)

Duggan To Take Oath As Detroit Mayor. (Detroit News)

Stock Markets Set Records For 2013. (Los Angeles Times)

Evacuation Over For North Dakota Town Near Fiery Train Derailment. (Grand Forks Herald)

South Sudan Peace Talks Open, But Fighting Continues.(AP)

Second Japanese Official Visits Controversial Shrine, Angering China. (Reuters)

Passengers Celebrate New Year Aboard Ship Stuck In Antarctic Ice. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman